Offaly GAA Secretary lands important role at Congress

Current Offaly GAA Secretary Pat Horan came away from the GAA's annual Congress last weekend with a very important role.

The St Rynagh's club man is the new Chairman of the Central appointments committee for referees and will oversee the awarding of matches to referees on a National level.

Horan refereed the All Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Wexford in 1996 and is a very experienced referee and GAA administrator.

He will continue to serve as Secretary of the Offaly GAA County board and speaking at the March meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board, Chairman Michael Duignan wished Mr Horan all the best in the role.