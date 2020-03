REVEALED: Full Offaly GAA football and hurling championship draws

The draws for the Offaly GAA adult championships were made in O’Connor Park tonight and it has thrown up some very interesting groupings.

The senior football championship will be two groups of four with the teams in group 1 playing the teams in group 2 in a criss cross format.

Come the end of the four rounds, the six teams with the best accumulated points will progress to the knockout stages regardless of grouping. For example, six teams could come out of one group with just two from the other.

The first round is scheduled for mid July and the draw is as follows.

Group 1

Ferbane

Edenderry

Shamrocks

Bracknagh

Group 2

Rhode

Clara

Cappincur

Tullamore

Round 1 Fixtures (Criss-Cross)

Bracknagh v Tullamore

Shamrocks v Rhode

Ferbane v Cappincur

Edenderry v Clara

Senior Hurling Championship Teams:

Ballinamere

Belmont

Birr

Cooldery

Kilcormac-Killoughey

Seir Kieran

Shinrone

St Rynagh's

Senior Hurling Round 1 Fixtures:

Belmont v Shinrone

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Ballinamere

Birr v Seir Kieran

St Rynagh's v Coolderry

Senior B Football Championship (Same format as Senior):

Group 1

Gracefield

Tubber

Erin Rovers

Shannonbridge

Group 2

Ballycumber

Durrow

Walsh Island

Ferbane

Senior B Football Round 1 Fixtures (Criss-Cross):

Tubber v Walsh Island

Erin Rovers v Durrow

Shannonbridge v Ballycumber

Gracefield v Ferbane

Intermediate Football (Same format as Senior):

Group 1

Clonbullogue

Kilcormac-Killoughey

St Brigids

Doon

Group 2

Raheen

St Rynagh's

Clodiagh Gaels

Ballycommon

Intermediate Football Round 1 Fixtures (Criss-Cross):

St Brigids v St Rynagh's

Doon v Clodiagh Gaels

Clonbullogue v Raheen

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Ballycommon

Junior Football Championship

Group 1

Ballinagar

Birr

Daingean

Kilclonfert

Kinnitty

Group 2

Clara

Edenderry

Rhode

Tullamore

Junior Football Championship Round 1 Fixtures:

Kilclonfert v Daingean

Ballinagar v Birr

Edenderry v Rhode

Clara v Tullamore

Junior B Football Championship:

Group 1

Ballyfore

Ferbane

Bracknagh

Tullamore

Raheen

Erin Rovers

Group 2

Clara

Gracefield

Clonmore Harps

Ballycumber

Durrow

Shamrocks

Junior B Round 1 Fixtures:

Bracknagh v Tullamore

Ballyfore v Erin Rovers

Raheen v Ferbane

Ballycumber v Gracefield

Clara v Clonmore Harps

Shamrocks v Durrow

Junior C Football Championship:

Group 1

Edenderry

Ballycommon

Doon

Clodiagh Gaels

Rhode

Group 2

Cappincur

Clonbullogue

Shannonbridge

Daingean

St Brigids

Round 1 Fixtures:

Clodiagh Gaels v Doon

Rhode v Edenderry

Daingean v Clonbullogue

Cappincur v Shannonbridge

U20 Football Championship:

Round 1 Fixtures (Winners to reach QFs):

Na Fianna v Shamorcks

St Patrick's v St Broughan's

St Rynagh's v St Vincent's

Wheery v Tullamore

St Michael's v Clara

St Manchan's v Gracefield

Quarter-final Byes:

Durrow

Kilcormac-Killoughey

Senior B Hurling Championship:

Round 1 Fixtures:

Clara v Brosna Gaels

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig & Riverstown

Tullamore v Drumcullen

Lusmagh v Kinnitty

Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 1 Fixtures:

Coolderry v Shinrone

Shamrocks v Gaels

Belmont v Seir Kieran

Birr v St Rynagh's

Junior Hurling Championship:

Group 1

Kilcormac-Killoughey

Tullamore

Ballinamere

Ballyskenach-Killavilla

Shamrocks

Group 2

Kinnitty

Crinkle

Coolderry

Gracefield

Clodiagh Gaels

Round 1 Fixtures:

Ballinamere v Shamrocks

Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Kilcormac-Killoughey

Crinkle v Clodiagh Gaels

Gracefield v Kinnitty

Junior B Hurling Championship:

Group 1

Drumcullen

Kilcormac-Killoughey

Seir Kieran

Edenderry

Ballinamere

Tullamore

Clara

Group 2

Coolderry

Lusmagh

Carrig & Riverstown

St Rynagh's

Birr

Belmont

Rd 1 Fixtures Group 1:

Tullamore v Clara

Seir Kieran v Drumcullen

Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey

Rd 1 Fixtures Group 2:

Coolderry v St Rynagh's

Birr v Carrig & Riverstown

Lusmagh v Belmont

U20 Hurling Championship Fixtures:

Round 1 (Winners advance to QFs)

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Tullamore

Shinrone v St Rynagh's

St Brendan's v Na Fianna

Ballinamere v Coolderry

Quarter-Finals Byes:

Belmont

Kinnitty/Lusmagh

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran

Shamrocks