Offaly star picks up national award for Olympic kayaking medals

Tullamore College student Oisín Feery was honoured with a special award for outstanding achievements in kayaking in 2019 at the Canoeing Ireland Awards Gala 2020 in the Lucan Spa Hotel recently.

Oisín received his award from Canoeing Ireland CEO Moira Ashton.

Oisin Feery collected the award for winning a gold and bronze medal at the 2019 Special Olympics.

Special guest Karen Coventry from Special Olympics Ireland also ensured the attendees knew the depth of Oisin’s commitment to his sport, and how much sport has helped him grow, in her few words celebrating Oisin’s achievements.