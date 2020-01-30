Edenderry councillor claims 'huge improvements' in town in last six years

Speaking ahead of the General Election on February 8, Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin is appealing to voters to consider the positive impact of the money invested in services in Edenderry, particularly over the last six years.

He claims there have been huge improvements, particularly in health and housing, in the town in that time.

Commenting on what he called the positive impact Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has had on the town during her time as a member of Dail Eireann, Cllr. Cribbin said: "Nobody should underestimate the importance of having a TD who cares about our town, and it is clear from what has been delivered for Edenderry, particularly in the last six years, that Marcella is committed to the betterment of the town.

"There was a time, immediately after the country went into recession, that people may have lost hope for Edenderry. It took some time to come out of that and now here we are, standing side by side with the likes of Tullamore and Birr when it comes to securing funding from Central Government for housing, education, renewal of the town and community amenities. This type of investment doesn’t happen by accident. Edenderry needs an advocate in Leinster House and Deputy Corcoran Kennedy is that person," he claimed.

On the housing situation in the town, Cllr. Cribbin referred to the 33 new Local Authority houses at Park View built at a cost of €7 million.

He said: "These were given out in December meaning 33 families had new homes for Christmas. €5 million has been invested in the building of 27 new social housing homes at Killane Drive which are now underway.

"Offaly County Council has also purchased over 100 houses in the county in the last two years adding to their housing stock, over 30 of these are in Edenderry and the North Offaly area, and average a cost of €160,000 each."

Cllr Cribbin also mentioned the building of two new private housing schemes in the town plus two more schemes currently at submission stage for planning permission.

Pointing to the progress in Edenderry, Cllr. Cribbin said: "A total of €20 million has been spent on Edenderry’s schools over the last six years. This includes the provision of two new schools, Scoil Bhride and the Gael Scoil, the extension at Edenderry Secondary school including new classrooms and an ASD unit to cater for the needs of children with autism."

He also referenced the funding that has been committed for further progress on the town’s schools including €10 million assigned for a new Oaklands College, presently at planning stage, to be located at the derelict hotel opposite Dunnes Stores, and the new extension underway at the Boys National School on Gilroy Avenue.

He also said Edenderry is leading the field when it comes to investment from Central Government in town renewal. "Without my own, and Deputy Corcoran Kennedy’s intervention with Minister Michael Ring, Edenderry would not be facing into what will be one of its most prosperous periods in many years. All we need do is look at the many projects that have been signed off under Fine Gael’s watch."

On progress with town renewal in Edenderry and North Offaly, Cllr. Cribbin pointed to:

- €100,000 public realm works around the Town Hall and Square

- €200,000 for the E-hive co-working space

- €80,000 approved for the masterplan of the derelict Tesco site on the Main Street

- €700,000 for developing an inner relief road to the rear of the Tesco Site which will open up the entire site totalling 33 acres

- €1.8 million approved for a new Library at the Tesco site

- Inclusion of the Tesco site in the 2040 Town and Village Regeneration plan which will allow for the drawing down of millions for new builds in the coming years

- Permission and funding approved for an Inner Relief road with costs estimated at €2 million plus.

- €200,000 approved for the upgrading of Blundell Park.

- €100,000 each in grants for public realm works for Rhode, Clonbullogue and Geashill.

Cllr. Cribbin finished by talking about the investment in amenities in Edenderry and the importance of this in building a thriving community in the town.

"We’ve seen massive investment in Edenderry’s GAA Club, Boxing Club, Golf Club, Pitch and Putt Club and skate park. Edenderry’s Municipal District members have given out €100,000 each year since 2014 to clubs and voluntary committees including the Festival Committee, Edenderry & Rhode St Patrick’s Day committees and resident’s associations across North Offaly.

He said: "‘In a flurry of election claims it might be easy for people to forget how far we’ve come, but I work very closely with Marcella on a daily basis and witness first-hand her compassion for people and assisting them with personal issues. I ask those who have voted for me over the years to give their first preference to Deputy Corcoran Kennedy, the TD who has delivered for the people of Edenderry and North Offaly," he said.