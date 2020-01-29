AIT partnering with Offaly school to prepare students for the working world

Athlone Institute of Technology is making a commitment to assist, encourage and inspire senior cycle students at Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara, by providing them with valuable first-hand insight and experience of the working world.

As part of the newly established partnership, 5th Year students will take part in the Skills @ Work programme, where volunteer employees will give them an insight into the world of work through a range of sessions including site visits, ‘Day in the Life” employee presentations, CV preparation and mock interviews.

Students will also be encouraged to develop their teamwork and presentation skills through these interactive sessions. The partnership is an initiative of Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), leading advisers in sustainability and CSR.

Representing AIT, Ms Michelle McKeon-Bennet, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Hospitality and past pupil of Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, said: “It is important that students get an opportunity to engage with people working in their locality, and to broaden their horizons in terms of the training and career opportunities that exist within their communities. They will meet positive people and hear their life stories, why they chose their career and what ongoing development they are pursuing. This programme is beneficial for the future of these students, but also for the employees of AIT who get an opportunity to develop their presentation and communication skills, whilst making a valuable contribution to the lives of young people in the community”.

The Skills @ Work programme at Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa will begin in the coming weeks. During the year employees of AIT will model the real-life skills required in the workplace, such as team work, communication and presentation skills. They will run ‘A Day in the Life’ session, to assist the students in recognising the value of completing their education and help them explore possible career paths. The students will also be brought on a site visit to AIT and witness the many career opportunities that exist in the education and training sector.

Roger Geagan, Principal from Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa speaking about the partnership programme added: “This programme gives students them an opportunity to visualise themselves working in different environments and possibly pursuing careers not previously considered. It broadens horizons, helping students to view their future in terms of a career as opposed to just a job and to think outside the box, as well as looking at traditional areas. It improves students’ confidence, helps students feel proud of their school and themselves, and it encourages them to dwell on their strengths”

Funded by the Department of Education and the participating businesses, The Schools’ Business Partnership (SBP) has matched 225 post primary schools in Ireland with a local business to date.