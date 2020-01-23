SCAM ALERT: Gardaí warn of two phone scams using text messages

Gardaí have warned of two text messaging scams doing the rounds attempting to get people to click on bogus links.

The first bogus message doing the rounds asks people to click on a link for a detained package sent by "An Post".

The second message claims to be from "RyanAir" and asks people to click into a link to see their winnings from a draw.

Neither message comes from the company named in the text.

If you receive a message like these, Gardai are warning people not to click on the attached links.