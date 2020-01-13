WATCH: Latest dramatic satellite pictures as powerful Storm Brendan approaches Ireland
Below are the latest dramatic satellite pictures of powerful Storm Brendan as it approaches Ireland this morning.
The clip was posted on Twitter by Met Eireann.
Status Orange Weather Warnings are in place for the entire country today with Red Warnings in place at sea.
FOR FULL DETAILS ON THE WARNINGS CLICK HERE
#StormBrendan Latest satellite sequence pic.twitter.com/Zt6dgVc8eP— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on