WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues wind warnings for parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued Wind Warnings for a number of counties

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place from midnight until 8am on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100km/h. The warning is in place from 3am on Monday until 11am on Monday.