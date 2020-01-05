WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues wind warnings for parts of Ireland
IMAGE: WXcharts.com
Met Eireann has issued Wind Warnings for a number of counties
A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place from midnight until 8am on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100km/h.
A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100km/h. The warning is in place from 3am on Monday until 11am on Monday.
Status Yellow - Wind warning issued by Met Éireann. Effective early on Monday morning. For weather updates visit. https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/M8OA0wOnq1— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2020
