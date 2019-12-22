Latest weather forecast for Christmas Day from Met Eireann

The Ireland weather forecast for Christmas Day is for a mainly dry day after a cold start although there will be rain in some places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve (Tuesday) night is for clear spells and a widespread frost. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Day (Wednesday) is for a crisp, bright start for most of the country on Christmas morning with frost clearing. But rain will arrive in the southwest early in the day and spread steadily northwards. It will however stay mostly dry for the north and east of the country until after dark.

Easterly winds becoming fresh to strong in the south later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 6 degrees in the north, and 7 to 9 degrees in the south. The rain will push further north and east Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, reaching all areas. Minimum temperatures on Wednesday night of +1 to +2 degrees, and this could be cold enough for the rain to fall as sleet over high ground.