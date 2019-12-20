JOBS OPPORTUNITY: CJ Sheeran’s seeking to hire Production Operatives

CJ Sheeran is Ireland’s largest manufacturer and recycler of timber packaging and pallets, providing a premium quality, sustainable and accredited packaging solution to Ireland and the UK’s diverse network of pallet consumers.

We are currently undergoing exceptional growth and now have a number of openings for Production Operatives to join our busy pallet productions plant in Mountrath, Co Laois.

Training and further education opportunities available with the position under our TalentTree Corporate Training and Development Programme.

Skills and Experience

Previous experience in a similar role advantageous

Able to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines

Energetic, hard-working and enthusiastic

An excellent team player

Strong communication skills

Can-do attitude

To apply

Please submit your CV FAO William Kirwan to william@cjs.ie or by post to CJ Sheeran Limited, Shannon Street, Mountrath, Co Laois, R32 RRX89.