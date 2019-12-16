Freezing fog and widespread frost in Ireland weather forecast for tonight

Met Eireann has warned of a widespread frost for Monday night for Ireland in its latest weather forecast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for tonight states that further showers in the west and north will die out towards dawn. It will be mainly dry elsewhere. Cold with a widespread frost, icy patches and some freezing fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3 degrees as winds fall light.

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and temperatures of between 3 and 7 degrees at best, with light winds. The odd shower may still affect some Atlantic coastal parts, and fog may linger well into the day in places, especially in parts of Connacht and the Midlands.