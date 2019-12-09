Electric Picnic 2020 makes major announcement on tickets

Did you get your Electric Picnic 2020 ticket?

The last batch went on sale this afternoon at 12pm, with tickets for next year’s event selling out in under three hours.

For the second time in the festival’s 16 year history the event sold out months in advance, without one single act being announced. This year a brand new area Freetown was added to the festival, and never one to rest on their laurels, Electric Picnic 2020 will see the addition of two brand new areas – Fishtown and Mind and Body.

The line-up for Electric Picnic 2020 will be announced in the New Year.

A limited number of tickets will made available to customers of Three customers through its dedicated reward system. Further details will be announced in 2020.

Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT

Family Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT

Sunday day tickets: SOLD OUT

Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT

Family Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT