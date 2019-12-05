REVEALED: Who didn't pay almost €8 million in taxes? Revenue Commissioners publishes latest tax defaulter lists

Nearly €8 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while nearly €100 million was collected as a result of more than 20,000 interventions.

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019.

The list is published in two parts.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

The tax office published 36 cases which resulted in €7,999,804 is the total settlement. Some 13 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which five exceeded €500,000 and two of which exceeded €1m. There were nine cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 September 2019.

In total, €3,238,262 was the amount unpaid as at 30 September 2019.

TAP HERE TO SEE THE SETTLEMENT LIST

Revenue says it vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. It says that in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation).

The Revenue has also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

These cases included: 86 cases of failing to lodge tax returns, failing to lodge P35 returns, failing to remit VAT, delivery of incorrect tax returns, producing incorrect invoices and failing to produce books and records. Court fines of up to €55,000 and a custodial sentence of up to 16 months imprisonment were imposed.

There were 26 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which Court fines of up to €5,000 were imposed;

Some 12 cases were published of excise and licencing offences including smuggling of tobacco and alcohol products, illegal selling of cigarettes and failure to hold a liquor licence. Court fines of up to €3,000 and a suspended sentence were imposed in these cases.

TAP HERE TO SEE THE COURT DETERMINED LIST

The tax collectors also revealed how much money they gathered without significant investigation or court intervention. In the three-month period to 30 September 2019, a total of 683 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 20,554 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in a yield of €99.2 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue publishes the List of Tax Defaulters each quarter under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended. The list is published in two parts.