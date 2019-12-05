Give a gift that lasts and help those less fortunate with Oxfam Tullamore’s Christmas range

Give something different this Christmas by giving a gift that lasts, with the new range of ethical and sustainable presents available in your local Oxfam Tullamore shop.

The charity is calling on the public to shop more sustainably this year by visiting their local Oxfam shop and browsing their wide range of gifts that last, from Unwrapped alternative gift cards to the beautifully unique ‘Sourced by Oxfam’ items. Each gift makes a lasting impact by helping to raise vital funds for Oxfam’s work worldwide, including communities affected by the climate crisis.

Available online and in-store, there are new additions in the Unwrapped range for 2019, including the There Is No Planet B card (€20/£18) tackling climate change and helping farmers living in poverty to prepare for the challenge as well as the You Are My Sunshine Solar Lamp card (€20/£18), which really does provide a brighter future for people affected by disaster. Or perhaps you’d prefer to give a Wee Gift? A Toilet card (€15/£13) helps give families who have lost everything access to clean water and decent sanitation to stop the spread of deadly diseases.

To see Oxfam’s full range of Unwrapped gifts, visit oxfamireland.org/unwrapped

Meanwhile in-store only, the Sourced by Oxfam range contains fantastically festive food, gifts and homewares that are made with care, protect the planet, help the women and men who produce them to earn a decent living and raise vital funds to beat poverty for good. Present ideas new to this year’s gift range include more Fairtrade food and drink choices like Truffle Making Kits and Spiced Hot Chocolate, Lavender or Rose Leaf Scented Candles and more, notebooks, decorations and homewares like Sari Fluffy Rug… as well as Moomins!

Samantha Daly, Oxfam Tullamore’s shop manager, said: “Every year we give and receive gifts that we don’t need, asking ourselves questions like ‘What will I get for the person who has everything?’ This Christmas, we’re asking people to give something different by shopping more sustainably at their local Oxfam.

“Everything in our wide range of gifts is guaranteed to last longer than the typical bottle of wine or festive foodie hamper as all of them help beat poverty for good by raising vital funds for our work across the world.

“From supporting development projects that change lives in Rwanda, Tanzania and beyond, to saving lives through emergency responses in places like Syria – where millions forced to flee are facing a harsh winter with little means to survive it – your gift will make a difference that lasts for women, children and men in desperate need.

“Why not commit to #GiveSomethingDifferent as one of your gifts this year? Whether that’s your workplace Secret Santa or kids’ stocking fillers, your local Oxfam has got you covered!”

Simply call into Oxfam Tullamore at 3 Patrick St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, or phone 057 932 2801.