Superstar Offaly YouTuber picks up humanitarian award

Offaly man Sean McLoughlin, better known as YouTube sensation Jacksepticeye, has received an award for his humanitarian work for the international charity, Save the Children.

The charity invests in childhood – every day, in times of crisis and for our future. In the United States and around the world, they "give children a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. By transforming children's lives now, we change the course of their future and ours."

Last year, Save the Children worked in 120 countries and helped more than 155 million children.

Earlier this year, Jacksepticeye asked his millions of social media and YouTube followers to donate to Save The Children, using his significant profile to garner support.

He managed to raised more than $200,000. He held a similar fundraiser back in late 2017 which raised almost $300,000 for another charity and holds monthly fundraising streams.

Sean is an active philanthropist, donating thousands of his vast fortune to charitable organisations every month.

On foot of his latest effort, Save the Children presented him with a Humanitarian Stream Team award in honour of his "extraordinary fundraising."