Collection launched after death of Offaly woman with young family

A local business in Edenderry is hosting a collection for the family of a local woman who passed away during the year.

Pressed4Time dry cleaners have installed a collection box at their premises in Granary Court, Edenderry, where people are being asked to help in any way they can.

Debbie Mathers Connolly passed away tragically in July, leaving behind her partner Kenneth and five young children.

Pressed4Time say they are doing the collection for Debbie's family. "Debbie's partner Kenneth has given up his full-time job to care for the children. It would be greatly appreciated if the local community could pull together and donate for the family," they said.

"Any monies, big or small, would help lessen the burden inflicted on Debbie's family. Debbie adored her children and did everything possible for them. Let's help ease the financial strain," they added.

You can donate by calling into Pressed4Time in Edenderry.