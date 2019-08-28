Hammers and bars used in street brawl in Offaly town

Three people have been arrested following a serious incident in the centre of Tullamore.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the junction of Columcille Street and Harbour Street shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, August 27, where two groups of men were involved in an altercation.

Witnesses describe those involved, believed to be rival families, chasing each other in vehicles before the row spilled out onto the middle of the street.

The Offaly Express understands that some of those involved were armed with hammers and steel bars and that a vehicle was badly damaged during the ordeal.

Gardaí confirmed that three people were subsequently arrested and detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to the incident.