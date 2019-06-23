WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann rainfall warning for Leinster for Sunday night and Monday morning

A Met Eireann Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Leinster comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday with up to 40mm of rain possible in some areas.

The warning is in place for all of Leinster and is valid from 6pm on Sunday, June 23, until 6am on Monday, June 24.

The national forecaster said: "Scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday. Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period."

In the forecast for tonight, Met Eireann states that sowery rain will continue to extend northwards this evening and early tonight with a few thundery downpours following as the rain clears. Areas of mist and fog will develop as easterly breezes fall mostly light. A humid night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.