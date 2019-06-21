Local woman overjoyed after winning car from Tullamore Credit Union

Tullamore Credit Union have passed on their congratulations to the winner of the Hyundai Kona, supplied by Fitzpatricks Garage, Tullamore, in their latest car draw.

The winner of the beautiful car is Dolores Rigney, Meelaghans, pictured here with Nicola Keating and Caroline Collins from Tullamore Credit Union and Seamus Malone from Fitzpatrick’s Garage.

Tullamore Credit Union also recently announced 35 winners of €1,000, listed below.

If you're not already entered in the draw, you can do so by downloading a form from www.tullamorecu.ie or filling out a form in the office.

The next draw will take place in September.

The following have all won €1,000:

1 Mary Conneely Wood of O, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

2 Ciaran Duffy Ballydownan, Geashill, Co Offaly.

3 Michelle Maher Mountpleasent, Blueball, Co Offaly.

4 Gerard Delaney Leabeg, Blueball, Co Offaly.

5 Leanne Fallon Castletowngeoghan, Co Westmeath.

6 James Gallagher Oak View, Clara, Co Offaly.

7 Dorothy O’Hanlon Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

8 Olive Doran Hertfordshire, England

9 Sheila Weir Convent View, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

10 Ita & James Connolly Hophill, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

11 Ciarain Condron Ross Road, Screggan, Co Offaly.

12 Darren Curling & Marianne Gorman Raheenduff, Geashill, Co Offaly.

13 Padraig McRedmond Ballinlough, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

14 Joan Nevin Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

15 Elaine Kelly Boyle, Clonaslee, Co Offaly.

16 Noel Stokes Arden Heights, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

17 Edel Quinn Ballinagar, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

18 Catherine Wiliamson Ballydaly, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

19 Joseph Neville Jnr Holmshill, Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

20 Aoife Ann Hickey Rahan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

21 Paul & Monica Carty Kilbeg, Walsh Island, Co Offaly.

22 Fr Sean Heaney Tullamore, Co Offaly.

23 Thomas Heffernan Garbally, Blueball, Tullamore, Co Offay.

24 Ann Healy Ballyhugh, Mountlucas, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

25 Patrick Glynn Arden View, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

26 Serena Cunningham Ballinavalley, Killeigh, Co Offaly.

27 Aileen Hanlon Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

28 Rose & Kenneth McCormack Main Street, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

29 Gerry & John Skehan Marian Place, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

30 Colette Todd Colehill, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

31 Cathal Treacy Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

32 Pius Luby Blueball, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

33 Denise McCourt Ballincur, Rahan, Co Offaly.

34 Aoife Buggy Droim Liath, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

35 Margaret Cramer Clontarf, Co Dublin