Planning sought for housing development just off Edenderry's main street

Planning permission is being sought for a housing development in the centre of Edenderry town.

The plan is to construct five three and four-bed house and 16 new apartments behind JKL Street, the town's main street.

The development would be located to the rear of 80-84 JKL Street, effectively behind the existing and well-known Eden Deli café.

The site would open to the rear of the site on the shopping centre ring road behind O'Shaughnessy Solicitors.

The plans lodged with Offaly County Council provide for four three-bedroom houses, one four-bedroom house and 16 one and two-bed apartments in a three-storey building.

The apartment would be split with eight one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

The plans also seek the relocation of the main foul sewer and connection into the existing main foul sewer on the public road, as well as an access driveway and all associated site works.

This application can be inspected through Offaly County Council.