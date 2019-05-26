FINAL RESULT: Offaly County Council Elections

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

SNAPSHOT: Who has been officially elected in Offaly's local elections?

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

Below are the candidates officially elected to Offaly County Council in the 2019 Local Elections. 

TULLAMORE (SEVEN SEATS)

Frank Moran (FF)

Declan Harvey (FF)

Neil Feighery (FG)

Danny Owens (FF)

Ken Smollen (IDP)

Tony McCormack (FF)

Sean O'Brien (IND)

EDENDERRY (SIX SEATS)

Eddie Fitzpatrick (FF)

John Foley (IND)

Liam Quinn (FG)

Robert McDermott (FF)

Noel Cribbin (FG)

Pippa Hackett (Green)


BIRR (SIX SEATS)

John Leahy (REN)

Peter Ormond (FF)

John Clendennen (FG)

John Carroll (IND) 

Eamon Dooley (FF)

Clare Claffey (SD)