FINAL RESULT: Offaly County Council Elections
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
Below are the candidates officially elected to Offaly County Council in the 2019 Local Elections.
TULLAMORE (SEVEN SEATS)
Frank Moran (FF)
Declan Harvey (FF)
Neil Feighery (FG)
Danny Owens (FF)
Ken Smollen (IDP)
Tony McCormack (FF)
Sean O'Brien (IND)
EDENDERRY (SIX SEATS)
Eddie Fitzpatrick (FF)
John Foley (IND)
Liam Quinn (FG)
Robert McDermott (FF)
Noel Cribbin (FG)
Pippa Hackett (Green)
BIRR (SIX SEATS)
John Leahy (REN)
Peter Ormond (FF)
John Clendennen (FG)
John Carroll (IND)
Eamon Dooley (FF)
Clare Claffey (SD)
