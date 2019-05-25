Offaly's election votes are on the road under Garda escort

All of the votes cast in Friday's local elections in Offaly are now in-transit from Banagher to Mucklagh by Garda escort.

The decision was taken some months ago that the Offaly election count would take place in Mucklagh but as all ballot papers, including the European elections and divorce referendum, were placed in the same boxes, they were sent to Banagher College to be sorted and tallied.

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, boxes containing just local ballot papers, were transported to Mucklagh for an official first count.

A result on the first count is expected by early evening.

For all the latest on tallies and results, head over to our dedicated live blog here.