Offaly artist's 'Greatest Showman' sketch is a thing of beauty

As families across the country enjoyed 'The Greatest Showman' on TV yesterday, an Offaly artist has produced a stunning sketch of one of the film's most famous scenes.

Croghan artist Karen Moran said, "this one might take a while to colour" as she shared the image on her Facebook page.

The sketch shows Hugh Jackman's P.T Barnum character tries to convince Zac Efron's Phillip Carlyle to come onboard with his performing circus at a stylish bar.

Karen, an aspiring designer and animator, is currently studying Animation & Illustration at Athlone Institute of Technology.