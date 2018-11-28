Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter
Offaly County Council has released details of its Winter Service Plan for 2018-2019
Routes are designated a priority rating of between 1 and 3 based upon the particular class of public road, traffic volumes carried and the importance of the route on a national, regional or local level.
The priority rating assigned to a particular route also has an associated stated level of service to be delivered on the route.
See the more detail route by area by clicking on the links below
