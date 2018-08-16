Gardaí issue warning over sophisticated email scam involving your boss

Gardaí are again warning the public about a scam tricking you into purchasing iTunes gift cards after a sophisticated example emerged in recent day.

The nationwide warning has been issued after gardaí in Cork recently received a report of an attempt to defraud a business via email.

The email was sent to an employee at a company and claimed to be from the manager of the company and requested that a staff member purchase €2,000 of iTunes gift cards and send on the voucher numbers. Thankfully the employee contacted their manager by phone to verify the request which turned out to be a scam.

Gardaí have said this is a new variation in the scam which has previously worked as follows:



The victim will receive a phone call, voicemail or email from the scammer, claiming to be a representative of an organisation, in which they claim the victim owes money. Upon contact with the victim, the scammers will insist immediate payment is required, suggesting the payment needs to be made by purchasing iTunes gift cards from a retailer.

In some of these cases, victims are told they are facing criminal charges. Once the victim has purchased these cards, the scammers will ask the victim to share the 16-digit code on the back of the card over the phone. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online.

Gardaí are advising people to be vigilant and suspicious of any calls, voicemails or emails from people claiming to represent a company, or organisation that you may be a customer or employee of. They may ask you to purchase gift cards or vouchers. The scammer may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or have other personal information.

No company will request payment via iTunes or any other online vouchers. If you receive a call like this, end the call and contact Gardaí.

