PREVIEW: Big weekend in Offaly's Senior B, Intermediate, Junior hurling championships

IT is a big weekend for the Offaly hurling championships with crunch games on in senior “B” and junior while the intermediate quarter-finals are down for decision.

Senior “B” Hurling Championship

The fourth round of the Senior “B” Hurling Championship will take place this weekend and already, Tullamore, Clodiagh Gaels and Lusmagh are looking good for three of the four semi-final places on offer.

Tullamore have six points from their three games and that should be enough to get them through. Clodiagh Gaels and Lusmagh both have four while Clara and Kilcormac-Killoughey have two and Shinrone have yet to get off the mark.

Clodiagh Gaels and Lusmagh still have work to do but another win should put them through – there will be a fifth round before the semi-finalists are known.

This weekend's games are:

Lusmagh v Kilcormac-Killoughey, Saturday October 9 in Moystown at 4.00pm; Verdict – Lusmagh.

Clara v Clodiagh Gaels, Sunday, October 10 in Kilcormac at 12 noon; Verdict – Clodiagh Gaels.

Shinrone v Tullamore, Sunday, October 10 in Kinnitty at 12 noon; Verdict – Tullamore.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

The quarter-finals and the relegation play off in the Intermediate Hurling Championship will take place this weekend. The championship is fairly open, though Shamrocks have established themselves as marginal favourites. The elimination of their senior footballers by Rhode last weekend should assist them as all their eggs are now in a hurling basket.

However, they will face plenty of opposition before the year is over. Shamrocks and Carrig and Riverstown are in the semi-finals and they will face a quarter-final winner there.

Q/F: St Rynagh's v Seir Kieran, Saturday, October 9 in Rath at 4.00pm; Verdict – St Rynagh's.

Q/F: Birr v Belmont, Sunday, October 10 in Banagher at 12.00 noon; Verdict – Birr.

Relegation play off: Coolderry v Kinnitty, Saturday, October 9 in Crinkle at 2.00pm; Verdict – Coolderry.

Junior Hurling Championship

Brosna Gaels have emerged as favourites in the Junior Hurling Championship, which is run on the same format as senior – two groups of five, criss crossing, with the four teams with the best overall record going into the semi-finals.

A hurling amalgamation of Ballycumber, Doon, Erin Rovers and Tubber, Brosna Gaels are top of the table with six points. Ballinamere, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Shamrocks and Coolderry have four points, Tullamore, Clodiagh Gaels, Edenderry and Ballyskenach-Killavilla have two and Gracefield are bottom with no point.

There are five rounds of group games to be played and the fourth round this weekend will determine a lot.

Gracefield v Shamrocks, Friday, Octobrer 8 in Gracefield at 7.30pm; Verdict – Shamrocks.

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Coolderry, Friday, October 8 in Mountbolus at 7.30pm; Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Ballinamere v Clodiagh Gaels, Friday, October 8 in Ballinamere at 8.00pm; Verdict – Ballinamere.

Edenderry v Tullamore, Saturday, October 9 in Edenderry at 4.00pm; Verdict – Tullamore.

Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Brosna Gaels, Saturday, October 9 in Ballyskenach at 4.00pm; Verdict – Brosna Gaels.