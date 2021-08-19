WATCH: A fascinating look back at the history of Offaly hurling
To mark National Heritage Week, Tullamore Tribune Sports Editor Kevin Corrigan has produced a brilliant and informative video chronicling the rise and fall of Offaly hurling over the years.
ggtOffaly Libraries asked Kevin to answer the question: How did Offaly go from being an also-ran to being one of the country's top hurling counties and home to some of the greatest artists of the game?
He also focuses on the incredibly successful period of Offaly hurling from the 1980s to the early 2000s when Offaly won four All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles, three All-Ireland minors and a host of Leinster championships.
Kevin Corrigan's talk charts the story of Offaly hurling from the beginning, those great glories and the present day.
LISTEN TO THE 40-MINUTE TALK ABOVE
More News
Water channel found during roadworks in Portarlington served to keep wolves at bay. Photos: Michael Scully / Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.