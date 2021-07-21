Crunch game for Offaly ladies footballers this weekend

Offaly ladies footballers in action
OFFALY ladies footballers face a huge game this weekend when they meet Louth in their final group game in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
The game takes place on Sunday at 5.30pm in Clane. It is a winner takes all tussle for the sides. The victor will go into the quarter-final while the loser goes into the relegation play off.
Both sides lost narrowly to Down in their opening game. Offaly lost by 3-14 to 2-14 while Louth were beaten 1-6 to 0-7.
Louth will be favourites as they had a 3-10 to 2-4 win over Offaly in the league semi-final in June. Offaly played poorly that day and will be aiming for a much improved performance here. Their performance against Down suggests that they have a very good chance of an important win.
