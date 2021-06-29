Disappointed Harte admits better team won as Louth miss late chance

TYRONE legend Mickey Harte was in magmanious mood after watching his new side Louth go agonisingly close to beating Offaly in the Leinster Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

Sam Mulroy missed a chance to win it deep into injury time at the end of normal time and Louth were blown away in extra time as Offaly won by 3-19 to 0-10.

Harte admitted that a defeat would have been harsh on Offaly.

“It is a regret, you know, when you have the chance to seal a victory in a tight game like that. It would have been harsh on Offaly if we’d have done it, but we would certainly have delighted ourselves in doing it.

But these things happen. We did well to put ourselves in that place, because they got a goal very late on – and it was a bit of a comedy of errors in a way that created that goal for them, and it was a critical score. And the effort it took us to get back was maybe what deuced us a bit when it came to extra-time, because we didn’t get a goal to get back – we had to work our socks off to get three points. And so I think that drained us a little bit, and I obviously can see the experience they have; they’re a more developed team physically and every other way than we are. That’s why they are going to Division 2. They’ve been at this for a few years now, so we were a bit behind in the power stakes when all was said and done.

“But having said that, in normal time, we could have stolen a victory there. And we probably were a bit wasteful, I thought, even throughout the whole game. There were good chances that came our way, but you don’t know if this is poor execution or the pressure of the opposition – probably a combination of both.”

Louth were in a good position when they led by 0-9 to 0-7 at half time with the wind advantage to come.

“We knew that the wind wasn’t going to win the game for us; it would make it easier to get the ball from A to B but it wouldn’t win the game, we still . They got some scores back and put themselves ahead in a tight, tight game.

“It was nip and tuck and they deserve a lot of credit coming from what looked like a poor enough position for them, after playing with the breeze . It probably tells us all that the breeze is useful to do certain things, but it doesn’t get scores for you.

“That breeze is tricky enough when you’re playing into it. I wouldn’t fault the players. I think they gave us a huge effort there today, and they were playing a bit above what we’ve met so far in terms of opposition. And that’s a learning experience for them, knowing that where they’re heading up to another division now, life gets tougher.”

What are your reflections on the year for Louth?

“You hate losing championship matches, in particular losing championship matches that are a done deal. You'd love to have the qualifiers or you’d love to have the Tailteann Cup here, for players to go now and say you’ve put a huge effort into what you’ve done so far, there’s something else to go for.

“I think to decide before the end of June that your season is over and there’s nothing else to play for, that’s a bit sad really. I think that doesn’t do justice to the teams that are trying to make themselves better and climb the ladder a bit.

“I think that’s not fair for the effort and work that people put in, and I think it’s really hurting the less developed counties at the moment. The teams that are good and strong are going to be going through for another game or two anyway, because they’re already at that level.

“But teams who have come from the lower divisions, who want to just get another game or possibly if they got the right draw to get two games, that makes their year so much more productive and so much more satisfying for the effort they put in. So, yes, I think we have been short-changed a bit.”