Big Offaly games to be streamed live

Shane Lowry watching Offaly and Louth.
The 2020 Leinster Minor Football Championship final between Offaly and Meath this Wednesday evening, 30th June at 7.30pm, will not be broadcast live on TG4.
Instead, there will be a live stream of the game through BeoSport which you can reach by TAPPING HERE.
Supporters are advised to log-in early as viewers must register, and there is a charge of €6.15
The 2020 Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final will also be streamed live from Portlaoise at 12 noon by Offaly GAA's 'Faithful TV'. The link will be available on the Offaly GAA website or may be accessed directly HERE.
Meanwhile, Offaly senior hurlers' Christy Ring Cup game versus Sligo will be streamed live at 3pm on Saturday through the Sligo GAA website, while the footballers' Leinster Championship quarter-final against Kildare on Sunday will be shown on www.gaago.ie
