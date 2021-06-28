Offaly angler make unusual catch on banks of the canal

An Offaly angler made a very unusual catch recently on banks of the canal.

At a competition run by Belmont Anglers on the Grand Canal at Shannon Harbour, the competition was interrupted by a very chatty African Grey Parrot. 

The bird took a shine to local man Frank Shaugnassey who is pictured holding the bird above. The picture was taken by Noel Guinan. 

To Frank's surprise, the parrot replied when Frank talked to it. 

It turned out that the bird had escaped from his home in Shannon Harbour five days earlier and it was safely returned to its owner. 

