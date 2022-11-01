Offaly man to run for GAA president

PAT Teehan is to run for GAA president next April. The Coolderry man has ended speculation about his intentions by formally throwing his hat into the ring on Tuesday evening.

In his third year as Leinster Council chairman, it had been widely anticipated that Teehan would mount a challenge for the top office. He was to be officially nominated to contest the position at a meeting of the Offaly GAA Management Committee on Tuesday evening and will tour the country over the coming months, seeking votes.

He won't be starting from scratch as Teehan has been effectively canvassing for the past year or so, sounding out and meeting people all over the country but it will enter a different orbit now that he is an official candidate.

He is aiming to be only the second Offaly man to be president of the GAA and has realistic prospects. Tullamore's John Dowling was president from 1988 to 1990 while another Tullamore man, Dermot O'Brien, a long time official in London, ran unsuccessfully after that.

The field is not known yet. Donegal man, Niall Erskine is definitely a candidate. He was nominated by the Donegal County Board some weeks ago. Currently chairman of the GAA's World Council, he has served as a GAA trustee and Donegal's Central Council delegate in the past. A member of the Killybegs club, he is a former secretary and assistant secretary of Donegal GAA.

It is also expected that former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns will run. There was speculation on Tuesday that he would also be formally nominated by his County Board on Tuesday night. If Burns runs, he will be the favourite as he was beaten by Cork born, Larry McCarthy the last time – McCarthy was the New York candidate.

Burns actually topped the poll after the first count in that election in 2020 but transfers fell for McCarthy as he was electred 142-132 in a head to head.

McCarthy succeeded Dubliner, John Horan and it will be a very political, intense campaign. Having two Ulster candidates in the field should be a help to Teehan as it will split the northern vote but the election will be determined elsewhere and every vote will be invaluable.

The election takes place next April and the winner will serve a year as president elect before taking up office in 2024.

Teehan has given a life time of service to the GAA. After moving back to Offaly from Dublin in the early 1990s, he became Offaly GAA PRO in 1991. He was also elected secretary of Coolderry GAA Club the same year and it was the start of over 30 years of unbroken adminstrative roles. A brilliant PRO, he served five years as Offaly GAA chairman and was also Bord na nOg chairman. He served Offaly GAA as Central and Leinster Council delegates, vice chairman and Referees' Adminstrator.

He is a perfectly example of the benefits of perseverance and an ability to take hard knocks. He was twice beaten in contests for Offaly GAA chairman in the early to mid 2000s, losing out to Gracefield's Tommy Byrne and Ballycumber's Ollie Daly when he was favourite. He was elected at the third time of asking and has gained huge experience since then.

He has also developed a significant national and provincial profile. He was first elected as PRO of Leinster Council and then had a stunning triumph to become chairman, taking up office in 2020. He has worked on several national committees, appointed by a succession of presidents and this experience has served him well.

Married to Frances, he works in the Department of Education in Tullamore – Government decentralisation brought him back to Offaly in 1991 – and they have three children: Gerard, Sarah and Eimear.