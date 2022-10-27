GAA Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 29 & 30)
Here are the GAA fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 29 & 30) below:
Waterford v Underdogs, SETU Arena, Waterford, TG4 - 8pm
Kerry Senior Football Final
East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, TG4 - 2.15pm
Limerick Senior Hurling Final
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, TG4 - 4.30pm
Coolderry Central School was the main beneficiary of the funds raised during the Black Bull Community Threshing last August. A cheque for €32,000 was presented to the school principal Una Teehan.
Shinrone’s victorious winning championship team brought the Sean Robbins Cup to their former school, Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.