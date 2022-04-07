Four players dropped from Offaly GAA panel after missing training for soccer match

Four young footballers have been dropped from the Offaly U14 football development panel after playing a soccer match with their local club and missing a GAA training session last weekend.

Three players from Rhode GAA and one from Edenderry GAA played for Edenderry Town FC as they played Shamrock Rovers in the U14 SFAI National Cup quarter-final last Saturday, April 2.

Playing the game meant missing an Offaly U14 development squad training session with underage Director of Football within Offaly GAA and U20 All-Ireland-winning manager, Declan Kelly.

PICTURED: The Edenderry Town U14 team in a huddle ahead of their game against Shamrock Rovers

It's understood the decision to drop the players from the panel was due to the missed training session and not the fact they were playing a different sport.

The parents of the players involved say they received a phone call from Declan Kelly on Saturday morning informing them of the decision. The official word from the coaching officer within Offaly GAA was circulated to clubs concerned on Monday.

One of the parents spoke to the Offaly Express about what he described as the "disheartening" situation.

"To say all the lads and their parents were devastated is an understatement," he told us.

"My son was absolutely thrilled to be picked [for Offaly GAA U14 football development squad]. He loves the game of football and plays with the Rhode U15s," he explained.

"At no stage were they ever told they could not play another sport as being part of the Offaly development squad. These young lads are trying their hearts out to make this Offaly panel," he added.

Agreements signed by parents of players on the panel include a list of required codes of conduct.

The document states that Offaly Development Squad playing rights are dependent on adherence to a number of rules, one of which is to "attend the trainings punctually, behave with self-discipline and give notice to the Coaching Officer of and reasons for any absence."

Parents say they did provide reasons for their sons' absence last Saturday morning, which they thought to be "all above board."

The code of conduct signed by parents also states: "Should a player fail to adhere to any of the following Offaly Development Squad Rules, they and their parents may be invited to a meeting to discuss their conduct with the Offaly Coaching Officer." No such meetings took place regarding last Saturday's issue and the ultimate release of these players from the panel.

The agreement concludes with the statement, "Anyone who fails to conform their conduct to the prevailing code of conduct while participating in the Offaly GAA Development Squad may be subject to discharge from the programme," as happened in this case.

Offaly GAA responded to a request from the Offaly Express for a comment on the release of these players. While the spokesperson did not refer to the players specifically, part of the statement read, "a fundamental aspect of our Development Squad pathway program is that the players on the squads must commit to attendance at our training sessions and matches."

"Offaly GAA’s prime objective is to promote Gaelic Games in Offaly with many dedicated volunteers working very hard to promote participation and improve skill levels in our clubs in conjunction with raising the playing standards at county level," they added.

ABOVE: Director of Football within Offaly GAA and U20 All-Ireland-winning manager, Declan Kelly

The statement went on to explain the parameters of the development squads in a wider context:

"In 2022, Offaly Coaching and Games made a commitment to revamping the Offaly GAA Elite Player Pathway (Development Squads) with the express purpose of developing a player pathway to improve our young players.

"This involved putting a structure in place to identify underage talent and develop a framework to facilitate committed young Offaly players towards becoming future Senior Footballers and Hurlers.

"Our Coiste Na nÓg committee and Coaching and Games committee combined to oversee the Offaly GAA Development Squads in 2022. A representative from every underage structure in Offaly is represented on the committees to ensure proper communication to clubs, teams, parents and coaches. This process is to ensure we identify all potential development squad players in Offaly.

"In January, a letter was issued to all clubs and potential development squad players (with over 300 players contacted) to inform them that the new development squad selection process would come from a Super 7's blitz played throughout the month of February. All clubs entered the Super 7's blitz and players got a chance to progress onto development squads. For four Saturdays in February, pitches were full of 14, 15, 16 and 17-year-old hurlers and footballers from across Offaly representing their Clubs in the Super 7's blitzes.

"Panels were selected by the management of each development squad based on the performance of players at these blitzes. A fundamental aspect of our Development Squad pathway program is that the players on the squads must commit to attendance at our training sessions and matches," the spokesperson added.

"The development program will run each week until the end of June. Management of each development squad will also monitor our club matches throughout the club championship to identify players for the development squads which will restart again in October after our club season finishes."