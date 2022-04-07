POLL: Were Offaly GAA right to drop four U14 players for missing training for a soccer match?

YES
NO
A decision to drop four players from an U14 Offaly GAA football development squad has caused some debate.
The players were dropped after they missed a training session to play an SFAI Cup quarterfinal for Edenderry Town FC against Shamrock Rovers last weekend.
Missing training broke rules parents signed up for on behalf of their sons' at the outset of the development squad programme.
Do you think the decision was fair in this context?
