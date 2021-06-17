Maura Higgins to look for Ireland's next top make-up artist in RTE show

Pout… Pose... Sparkle... Shimmer... Shine! Glow Up Ireland, presented by TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins is coming to screens this Autumn.

RTÉ and Indiepics are delighted to announce the brand new Irish version of the international format has been commissioned for RTÉ2 and is currently seeking applications for talented make up artists to take part.

Presenter Maura Higgins said: “I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first ever Glow Up Ireland. Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it's in Ireland is so overwhelming. It’s such a pinch me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it. Obviously we’re expecting a very high standard of Irish talent to come forward. Applications are now open so get in touch to be in with a chance of landing one of the top ten coveted spots on the show. Deadline for application is Sunday, June 20, so get in touch immediately! Email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information.”

Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star is a competitive factual entertainment series where ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists (MUAs) are challenged in a range of assignments where they will show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination. They will be tasked with creating amazing make-up transformations – all taking place in a dedicated studio space - Glow Up HQ. One of the ten will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and will win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career.

Anyone interested in applying can email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information.