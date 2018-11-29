REVEALED: The nation's favourite sweets and biscuits at Christmas

What are Ireland’s favourite biscuits and chocolates at Christmas time, you ask? What do Irish people absolutely HAVE to have with a cup of tea after Christmas dinner?

Tins and tubs of chocolates are a firm favourite in Irish households each Christmas, and it comes as no surprise that Cadbury Roses raced home to victory as the favourite amongst Irish householders, with 43% of the overall vote.

We are a nation of biscuit lovers, and the people have responded - Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley was the winner with 38% of the vote.

There are the flavours that you hate, the ones that you avoid and then there are the ones that you love more than the rest, but can never seem to get your hands on! Fudge, caramel and orange flavours were the most argued over sweets amongst families when it comes to the ones that everyone wants, with coffee, dark chocolate, Turkish delight and strawberry cremes being named as the chocolates that are always left behind!

The brands most associated with Christmas in homes across Ireland are - Cadbury Roses, Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley, Quality Street, Coca Cola and Guinness.

The most popular biscuit brands are:

Jacob’s Chocolate Kimberley – 38%

Fox’s Biscuits – 15%

Cadbury Chocolate Assortment – 10%

McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives – 9%

Jacob’s USA Biscuits – 8% and Shortbread – 8%

Afternoon Tea – 5%

Chocolate Hobnobs - 2%

Snowballs (1%), Custard Cremes (1%), Pink Wafer (1%), Viscounts (1%) and Victoria Biscuits (1%)

The most popular chocolate brands are:

Cadbury Roses – 43%

Quality Street – 18%

Celebrations – 12%

Cadbury Heroes – 8%

After Eights – 5%

Lindt – 3% and Ferrero Rocher – 3%

Butlers (2%), Black Magic (2%), Terry’s Chocolate Orange (2%), Milk Tray (1%)

Dairy Box – 1%

