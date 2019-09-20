Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 20)

James Mc Williams - Ballyrighty, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 4pm with rosary in the house at 7pm. Private removal on Friday morning to Dunkerrin Church to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

Johnny SPOLLEN, 20 Glenkeen, Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly / Durrow, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his son Sean "Acontha Lodge" Spollanstown, Tullamore (R35 XD83), on Friday evening from 5pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Ryan, Bellaghy, Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, 21st September, from 11.30am – 2pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co. Cavan at 5pm.

Michael Hansbury, 1 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4'oc. - 7'oc. Removal from his home on Saturday at 10.15’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Saturday morning please.