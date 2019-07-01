Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 2

Adelaide Elizabeth Lee (née Hayes), Terenure, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Funeral service on Tuesday, July 2, at 11am in Christ Church, Rathgar, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. Family flowers only, please.

Josephine GRENNAN (née O'Donoghue), Brocca Road, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing in Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00pm until Removal at 6:00pm to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh arriving 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.