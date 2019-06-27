Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 28

Maura Judge (née Lucey), Killiskillen, Kinnegad, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly / Kinnegad, Westmeath

Reposing at her residence (Eircode N91K278) on Thursday (27th June) from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday (28th June) to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballinabrackey, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery, Clonard. House private on Friday morning, please.

Albert Denton, Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11:30am arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John BRACKEN, Cappagolan, Kilcormac, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus from Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Tony Reynolds, Kilnadrain H18 EY27, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Offaly

Reposing at his residence from 2.00pm to 9.00pm today, Thursday and from 2.00pm to 9.00pm tomorrow, Friday. Tony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12.00 noon in St Patrick's Church, Corracrin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Adelaide Elizabeth Lee (née Hayes), Terenure, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Funeral service on Tuesday, July 2, at 11am in Christ Church, Rathgar, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. Family flowers only, please.