Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 27

Maura Judge (née Lucey), Killiskillen, Kinnegad, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly / Kinnegad, Westmeath

Reposing at her residence (Eircode N91K278) on Thursday (27th June) from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday (28th June) to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballinabrackey, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery, Clonard. House private on Friday morning, please.

Albert Denton, Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11:30am arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.