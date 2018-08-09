Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 9)

Michael Rattigan, Late of 224 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ted Nyhan, Rostella, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3.30 pm until 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow Tullamore Co Offaly for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McLoughlin (née Dunne), 22A Roscrea Road, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock, followed by rosary at 8 o'clock. Private removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone for funeral Mass at a 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone. Donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Bernadette Dunne (née Mooney), Old Croghan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Croghan, for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.

William Mills, Park Avenue, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 5pm until 6pm. Funeral Home private from 6pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.