Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 16)

Maria Ayre (née Johnston), 34 Coolgarry, Walsh Island, Offaly / Donegal

Maria will repose at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Sunday evening and Monday evening from 4pm until 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until removal at 2.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 3.30pm prayer service.

Olive Flynn (née Egan), The Fingerboard, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 2pm until rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Scully (née Mangan), Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Monday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.





