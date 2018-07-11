Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 11)

Norah Tooher (née Cawley) - 2 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone, Offaly / Tipperary / Dublin

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone, on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder and Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Anne Molloy (née Terrett) - Eneghan, Walsh Island, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Willie) Dwyer - Emmet Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at the residence of his sister Pauline Hehir, 62 High St., Birr on Wedensday from 6pm to 9pm. Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to St. James' Church, Eglish to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Bernadette (Bernie) Bennett (née Hanlon) - 16 Ashbrook Drive, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation. House private Thursday morning please.

