Digital Covid passports have arrived in Offaly

This is the digital certificate being received by email today by many who are fully vaccinated. To protect the identity of the owner private information has been obscured in red
MANY people in Offaly will be receiving their Covid-19 certificate this week either in the post or digitally starting today.
These certificates can be used in restaurants, bars or cinemas as proof of receiving both vaccines. It can also be used by those who have recovered from Covid in the last six months. In addition, it allows for non essential travel to other EU countries.
The certificate contains a QR code which can be scanned. It shows only necessary information such as your name, date of birth, the date of issue, relevant information about your vaccine or test or recovery along with a unique identifier number.
The picture above shows an example of the certs being received this week.
