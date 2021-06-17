REVEALED: Offaly currently has a very low rate of Covid-19 cases

REVEALED: Offaly currently has a very low rate of Covid-19 cases

REVEALED: Offaly currently has a very low rate of Covid-19 cases

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly currently has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released data for the period between June 2 and June 15, which was Tuesday of this week.

Offaly had just 49 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in that period, amounting to between three and four cases per day in that period. That gave the county an incidence rate of the virus for 100,000 of just 62.9. 

The highest incidence rate in the country during that period was recorded in Limerick at 392 per 100,000. Limerick had 764 confirmed cases in that two-week period. 

Offaly's improved situation coincides with the rollout of the country's vaccination programme. 

More than 11,000 vaccines were administered in the vaccination centre in the Tullamore Court Hotel throughout May with the rollout continuing and those aged in their 50s receiving the second doses at present. That figure does not include those vaccinated at GP surgeries or hospitals in the county.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate stands around 100 per 100,000. Offaly's rate is therefore below the national average and is in fact the eighth lowest in the country. The county with the lowest rate is Sligo at just 4.6 per 100,000, amounting to just three confirmed cases in the two-week period.

COVID-19: HIQA advises caution on return of mass gatherings

Sadness as Offaly native and beloved teacher passes away

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Out an about at the Bridge House in Tullamore in 2011

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie