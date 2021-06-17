REVEALED: Offaly currently has a very low rate of Covid-19 cases

Offaly currently has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released data for the period between June 2 and June 15, which was Tuesday of this week.

Offaly had just 49 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in that period, amounting to between three and four cases per day in that period. That gave the county an incidence rate of the virus for 100,000 of just 62.9.

The highest incidence rate in the country during that period was recorded in Limerick at 392 per 100,000. Limerick had 764 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

Offaly's improved situation coincides with the rollout of the country's vaccination programme.

More than 11,000 vaccines were administered in the vaccination centre in the Tullamore Court Hotel throughout May with the rollout continuing and those aged in their 50s receiving the second doses at present. That figure does not include those vaccinated at GP surgeries or hospitals in the county.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate stands around 100 per 100,000. Offaly's rate is therefore below the national average and is in fact the eighth lowest in the country. The county with the lowest rate is Sligo at just 4.6 per 100,000, amounting to just three confirmed cases in the two-week period.