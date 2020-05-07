Tullamore Lions and Agetek team up in PPE drive

Tullamore is not immune from the worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (ppe) used by frontline healthcare staff.

Out of appreciation of the great work being done by frontline healthcare workers locally, a number of local firms and organisations are doing what they can to ensure that frontline staff are protected.

One example of a problem solving solution involved long established local firm Agetek and Tullamore Lions Club.

Agetek, best known for their high quality kitchen, bedroom and office furniture business, developed a way of producing high quality face guards suitable for use by frontline healthcare staff and Tullamore Lions Club provided €1,000 towards the cost of raw materials required.

As a result, face guards have been donated to nursing nursing homes in the Tullamore area thereby contributing to the safety of frontline staff and the patients they care for and demonstrates the regard in which healthcare staff are held locally as they care for some of our most vulnerable and valued members of our community’.