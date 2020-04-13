ICA members sewing scrubs for Ireland

ICA members are embarking on a campaign 'Sew Scrubs for Ireland' and National President, Josephine Helly, is calling for expressions of interest.

Josephine explained "I have been in discussions for some days about a project – Sew Scrubs for Ireland - which may be of interest to some of our talented ICA women at this time. The idea grew from discussion with Sinead Lawlor, who, with her colleagues in the costume industry have been busy cutting and making scrubs for the past few days for a hospital and a day centre in Dublin. Sinead is a creative young woman who works in costume production and has many contacts in that field.

"The scrubs comprise a top and tunic, and trousers. Guild members who would like to make scrubs to meet a need in their community would be supplied with a package including an instruction leaflet and diagram; cut fabric pieces; tape for binding edges and finishing the inside neckline; plus a drawstring for the waist of the trousers. It would be helpful if the maker has thread but it can be supplied if needed. The kits will be supplied in sizes S, M, L, XL as required by demand.

"The package will be sent out, probably in a plastic sleeve to each member individually who has expressed an interest, so that it comes to their door.

"Perhaps a number of guild members in a particular community would like to make them for one nursing home or hospice as a collective effort – they would be sent the required number of scrubs to be made (to each member individually), so again the package comes to their door.

"I believe that any organisation or service that has either requested help, or that you know needs the help, will find a way to collect the finished scrubs from your door in any local area. That is how I see the distribution aspect working within the community. The Community Call Network in your area may also be an option.

"To answer this call and to express your interest in this project, please write the word Scrubs in the subject bar and email to manager@ica.ie who will liaise with Sinead on my behalf. Please indicate how many scrubs you would be willing to make and include your full name, guild, federation and contact mobile number/postal and email address.

"If you know of any other members who might not be on this distribution list and who might like to become involved, please let them know, I look forward to hearing back from you on this helpful community project, " Josephine concluded.