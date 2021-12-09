Shop local, shop early, shop at the Bridge Centre in Tullamore

“Shop local, Shop early, Shop at the Bridge Centre, Tullamore!”

That's the motto of the Bridge Centre in Tullamore this Christmas as the popular shopping venue gears up for a fantastic festive season, according to Manager, John Cusack.

John Cusack, who is entering his 27th year as Manager of the centre, extended thanks to all their loyal customers for their support during what has been a very difficult year for all businesses locally.

But he stressed that the spirit of Christmas is definitely in evidence this December at the Bridge Centre with bumper crowds thronging the venue.

"Crowds are well up and everyone is adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and all the necessary precautions have been taken," stressed John.

He added that the Centre had been adorned with a fabulous range of Christmas decorations, including a massive colourful tree, for the Yuletide season.

“Tullamore has always been the premier shopping venue in the Midlands and customers can get all their Christmas shopping needs catered for in the town,” he stressed.

Added John: “In fact people can get everything on their Christmas shopping list here at the Bridge Centre.”

“We also have plenty of parking staff to assist anyone with their needs over the coming few weeks,” said John.

Despite the challenge of the Covid pandemic business is thriving at the Centre.

John said the Centre was playing an intrinsic part in Tullamore Chamber of Commerce's initiative to encourage people to shop locally.

'There's no need to travel to other towns or the big cities as everything you need for the festive season you'll find in Tullamore,' said John.

Most of the top main street stores can be found in the Centre with fashion, food and newsagents, books, greeting cards, opticians, mobile phones, footwear, bags, electrical, music, DVDs and much, much more.

Other features include baby changing facilities, public elevators for trolleys and prams, public rest rooms, seasonal competitions for both adults and children, a restaurant and an ATM.

Also watch out for daily promotions and competitions on the Bridge Centre's social media sites.