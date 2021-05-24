Is this the job for you? Ireland's largest local media group is hiring now!

Are you looking for a new career opportunity? Have you got natural commercial talent? Are you a people person with great communication skills?

Iconic Media is Ireland’s largest local media group, proudly producing breaking news and sports through our network of websites and newspapers.

We are constantly developing our product portfolio, which every week reaches 2.5 million people across the country.

For talented, ambitious people with a commercial outlook, customer service experience and a willingness to deliver results, we can offer great career opportunities within our Portlaoise based business development team.

We’re targeting people with natural commercial talent and the ability to build solid and successful client relationships by telephone and email.

To continue driving our success we are currently looking for the following:

Business Development Team Leader

In this key role you’ll lead, motivate and inspire your team to meet and exceed targets. You will have outstanding communications and negotiating abilities as well as a results oriented approach, proven ability of organising and

leading a team and the capability to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Business Development Advisor

Based in Portlaoise/Naas, you will be responsible for developing new relationships with potential and existing advertisers right across the country. As part of an experienced and dedicated team you’ll be fully supported to learn and understand your role and how to achieve targets.

These are excellent opportunities to develop a long-term, successful career in the publishing sector. And if you have the communication skills and tenacity to persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be

both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

Customerservice or call-centre experience would be ideal, but above all else we are seeking ambitious relationship builders with excellent communication skills.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right ft. To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to Olivia Cooper at ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies